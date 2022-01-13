Noida sees 2,230 new cases, the highest single day tally ever

Gautam Budh Nagar on Wednesday reported 2,230 fresh cases of Covid-19, making it the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic nearly two years ago, according to the latest figures released by the district health department.

Even during the peak of the second wave in April-May last year, the highest single day count was 1,822, reported on May 5 last year. The total cases reported throughout May last year were 18,729, the highest monthly total so far. But the 12 days of January has already contributed nearly 10,000 cases and the tally of active cases is now 9,267. A total of 73,246 cases have been reported so far in the district since the start of the pandemic and 805,336 tests have been conducted so far, district health records showed.

The Union government on Wednesday listed Uttar Pradesh as one of the eight “emerging states of concern“ given the rapid increase in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Of the 4,868 Omicron cases reported nationwide, 275 are from Uttar Pradesh, health department records showed.

Although Gautam Budh Nagar has the highest number of daily as well as active cases in the state, district officials said only one case of the Omicron variant has been confirmed there.

The overall positivity rate -- the ratio of samples that return positive from among the total tested -- in Noida was 29% on Wednesday, while the RT-PCR positivity rate was close to 40% , district health data showed.

Of the total active cases, around 90 persons have been admitted to hospitals while the others are in home isolation. Officials said the condition of all those in home isolation is being monitored regularly.

“Yes, cases are increasing rapidly, but the good news is that there are zero serious cases in the district. The rate of hospitalization is less than 1%, and even those in hospitals are not admitted because of Covid complications,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate.

However, doctors said while cases are less severe and most people are in home isolation, this wave is likely to affect many more people than the previous one. Even a small percentage of such a large number can overburden the health-care system soon, experts said.

“We are seeing that this time, cases are increasing rapidly and more people are testing positive for Covid-19, even if their symptoms are mild. So, it is extremely important for the health-care system to stay ready and prepared to handle the increasing patient load. Meanwhile, people should continue to keep track of symptoms, follow all Covid-appropriate behaviour and those in home isolation should stay disciplined,” said brigadier (retired) Dr Rakesh Gupta, director, Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida.

GIMS has reactivated its home isolation mobile app ‘UPCHAR’ that had last year helped over 800 patients recover at home. The application can be downloaded from the Apple store and Google play store and Covid patients can avail of free tele consultations round the clock, Gupta said.

Doctors said cases are also increasing because of lack of isolation protocols at home this time. However, such behaviour may also lead to cases of serious infections, they warned. “We are seeing that since most people have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, they are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour or isolating properly at home. However, such people can infect larger numbers and if they infect children, the elderly or immuno compromised individuals, that may result in serious cases. It is, therefore, imperative for all those even without symptoms to keep their surroundings clean and to isolate properly at home,” said Dr DK Gupta, chairman, Felix hospital.