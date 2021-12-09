Noida sees ‘moderate’ air, a first since Diwali a month ago

A day after favourable meteorological conditions helped disperse accumulated pollutants and improve the air quality of Greater Noida, the pollution levels in Noida also dropped on Wednesday, helping the city register the first “moderate” air quality day in 43 days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s 4pm bulletin, the air quality index (AQI) of Noida was 186, in the “moderate category of the AQI scale. The last time Noida residents experienced “moderate” air quality was on October 26, before Diwali (November 4).

Since October 26, the air quality index (AQI) of Noida had gone from bad to worse with levels ranging from “poor” to “severe” category, making it one of the most polluted cities on November 12 and 13 when AQI levels touched 488 and 464, respectively, in the severe category.

Wednesday was the first day, post-Diwali, when Noida’s AQI improved to the “moderate” category.

An AQI reading between 0 and 50 is considered ”good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 ”moderate”, 201 and 300 ”poor”, 301 and 400 ”very poor”, and 401 and 500 ”severe”.

“The wind speed has picked up during past two days and it has led to significant reduction in air pollution with increased dispersion of pollutants. However, the AQI on Tuesday and Wednesday were calculated on the basis of readings taken from only three monitoring stations. The fourth station, in Sector 62, is of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and it developed technical issues. The repair work is ongoing while its recalibration was done last week,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer, UP pollution control board, Noida.

The monitoring station in Sector 62 has also been giving high pollution readings for past two weeks while the UPPCB officials during inspections found no major polluting sources nearby.

However, officials of the IMD said the reduction in pollution is due to winds picking up speed to reach between 10-15kmph during past two days.

“The wind speed and clear weather has resulted in dispersal and improvement in air quality. It is likely that the clear conditions will prevail for next two or three days after which the wind speed may reduce. For the next couple of days, there is no indication of foggy conditions as such,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

According to the CPCB bulletin on Wednesday, Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 154, in the “moderate” category, while Ghaziabad remained in the “poor” category with an AQI value of 229.

“The AQI of Ghaziabad city is still ”poor” and that could be due to high volume of road traffic and other local factors. However, the conditions have improved much in the past one week. The Commission for Air Quality Management has directed the closure of industrial units that have not shifted to PNG or other clean fuel. We have about 421 such units and they will remain shut till December 12 as directed,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB, Ghaziabad.

“Once such units shut, the AQI is likely to improve further though our teams are regularly conducting inspections, including night inspections. The reduction in pollution levels has been a result of better wind speed,” he said.

A forecast by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said the improvement in air quality was higher than expected.

“For the next four days, from December 8 to 11, winds are likely to be moderate while increasing ventilation of pollutants. Minimum temperatures are likely to drop gradually leading to more stable boundary layer during nighttime that helps accumulation of pollutants,” the Safar forecast said.

It added that for next four days, the air quality is likely to improve but within the “moderate” or lower end of “poor” category.

