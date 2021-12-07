Noida shopkeeper dies after angry customer runs him over rail ticket charges

GREATER NOIDA: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly running over a local mobile shop owner under the wheels of his car after a quarrel in Ecotech 1 area of Greater Noida on Monday, police said.

Police said Nakul Singh, a resident of Gharbara village, and his younger brother Arun Singh, 28, allegedly killed Nitin Sharma, a 30-year-old shopkeeper in the village who sold mobile phones and also booked train tickets for local residents.

Nitin’s uncle Meherchand Sharma said Nakul Singh got a train ticket booked for Jammu two weeks ago. However, later he got the ticket cancelled. “My nephew refunded the money to Nakul after deducting ₹300 as the ticket cancellation charge.”

“On Monday, Nakul and Arun reached Nitin’s shop and demanded ₹300. This led to a heated argument with them,” he said. Meherchand said Nitin called him on phone and told him that the two persons were creating a ruckus.

“I was reaching the spot. Nitin was standing outside his shop at that time. But the two suspects became angry and soon got into their Maruti Swift Dzire and deliberately crushed him,” he said.

Meherchand said the suspects reversed their car 2-3 times over his nephew.

Local people spotted the incident and rushed Nitin Sharma to a private hospital where he died. Nitin’s father Satveer Sharma filed a complaint against the two suspects at Ecotech 1 police station on Monday.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Greater Noida, said that a case was registered against the two suspects under Section 302 (murder) and Section 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

“The two suspects fled the spot after the crime. On Tuesday, the police received information about Nakul’s movement in a car on a pushta road in Gharbara village. A police team reached the spot and arrested him. The car used in the crime has been seized,” said police.

Sharad Kant, in-charge Ecotech 1 police station, said the suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” he said. Nakul Singh’s younger brother, Arun, is on the run.

Nitin Sharma had been running the shop for the last five years. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

