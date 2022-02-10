Noida: Supertech’s twin towers to be demolished on May 22

Supertech Limited’s twin towers in Sector 93A will be demolished on May 22 in accordance with Supreme Court’s order, said officials of Noida authority, adding that a final road map was readied on Wednesday.

According to the February 7 order, realtor Supertech and demolition contractor Edifice Engineering will have to demolish the two 40-storey buildings in Supertech’s Emerald Court society so that the top court’s demolition directive of August 31, 2021, is implemented without any further hold-up.

Officials said almost all no-objection certificates (NOCs), including those from the fire department, administration, pollution department, Gas Authority of India Ltd and Noida authority have been issued--except from the police. The police said that as explosives will be used to demolish the buildings, the required NOC will be issued shortly under the Explosives Act for their transportation and storage. Authorities said it will take five or six hours to demolish the buildings.

Noida authority officials said chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari held a meeting with all stakeholders, including Supertech Limited, Edifice Engineering, residents of other Emerald towers and ATS Village (twin towers’ neighbouring buildings) to discuss technical issues in detail on Wednesday, wherein it was decided that residents of apartments in ATS Village and Emerald’s old towers will be asked to vacate their houses during the demolition.

“We put forth our concerns that the safety of residents and nearby buildings should be kept in mind during demolition. We have been assured that nearby towers will face no issues. We have been informed that apartment owners in nearby towers will have to vacate their apartments for 5-6 hours during the demolition process. Edifice will take care of the maintenance, if any, after the demolition of our towers in Emerald Court,” said UB Teotia, Emerald Court residents’ welfare association office-bearer.

Officials said Edifice Engineering has been told to mobilise its workforce and required machinery before February 20.

“We have issued instructions for demolition according to the Supreme Court order,” said Maheshwari.

“We will be at the site by February 20 according to the plan and demolition will take place on May 22 as per norms,” said a spokesperson of Edifice Engineering.

