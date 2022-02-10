Noida: Three held for cheating people by swapping debit cards

Three persons were arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly cheating ATM users by swapping debit cards on the pretext of helping them and withdrawing money from their accounts.

The suspects were identified as Sonu Maheshwari, 30, and Vipin Kumar, 35, natives of Kasganj district, and Sachin Kumar, 28, from Etah district.

Elamaran G, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that police received information about suspects’ movement near Haldoni crossing in Greater Noida. “A team from Ecotech 3 police station reached the spot and stopped a Maruti Swift Dzire for checking. There were three occupants in the car who failed to produce the vehicle’s registration papers. Police recovered 11 stolen debit cards, three Aadhaar cards, ₹8,000 cash, a countrymade gun, two live cartridges and two knives from their possession,” he said.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were members of a gang involved in the ATM card fraud, police said.

According to police, on Monday (February 7), Dinanath Singh, 45, a resident of Kulesra village in Greater Noida, visited an ATM kiosk to withdraw money. “The three suspects swapped his card and fraudulently withdrew ₹8,000 from another ATM,” the additional DCP said.

A case was registered against three unknown persons under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC at Ecotech 3 police station. Police said they scanned CCTV footage and arrested the suspects on Wednesday.

“The gang members had been operating in Noida and Greater Noida for the past six months. Police have connected eight cases of cheating to this gang. The suspects were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody,” the additional DCP said.