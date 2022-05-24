Noida to begin covering stormwater drains

The Noida authority on Monday said that it has decided to cover the city’s stormwater drains after residents’ complained of the foul smell emanating from them.

According to the authority’s water and sewage department, there are over 30 main drains in the city, including the Kondli drain, which originates from Delhi’s Kondli and merges with the Yamuna river in Sector 168 after passing through sectors 11, 12, 22, 34, 50, 51, 137 and 168. Several big and small stormwater drains connect to this irrigation drain. To be sure, these stormwater drains are meant to carry rainwater during the monsoon. However, they are instead filled with garbage and plastic. Officials said that there are at least 70 smaller drains passing through urban villages and well-planned residential areas.

“To begin with, we will cover 10 drains in different areas. And if all goes well, then we may cover other drains as well,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority, said.

The authority plans to first repair the banks of these drains and then cover them with slabs.

“The slab will be easy to lift when we need to clean the drains. We have decided to cover the drains because citizens file complaints that it not only causes a foul smell but also becomes an eyesore with waste choking the drain,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

The authority started strengthening and covering the drain in Sector 27 at a budget of ₹3.44 crore, officials said, adding it is about to sanction the budget and start the work on three other drains passing through sectors 21, 25, 28, 29, 30 and 37, among others.

Officials said that residents in sectors 28 and 29 have been demanding the authority cover the drains for a long time.

“We keep our windows shut always because the stormwater drain that flows by our house is choked with plastic waste and is a health hazard,” said Arjun Khanna, a Sector 28 resident.

However, covering the stormwater drains might be an environmental hazard. In 2014, a National Green Tribunal (NGT) report had said that covering drains will result in increased toxicity and health hazards owing to trapped gases. In an order for Delhi, the green court then said that existing drain covering projects “have the potential to cause environmental damage by changing the local biodiversity and hampering with their environmental functions”.

“In an NGT order for Delhi delivered on April 25, 2014, the court had said that covering stormwater drains leads to the production of hazardous gases, as covering drains is not natural. We hope the Noida authority will cover these drains in a manner that does not violate the NGT order, because without any sunlight, there will be hazardous gases in the drains and it will cause huge health issues for citizens,” said Vikrant Tongad, an environmental activist.