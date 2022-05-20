Noida to focus on building safe cycling infrastructure

Following requests from cycling enthusiasts, the traffic police on Friday agreed to hold a meeting with the Noida authority to discuss how to build safe cycling and walking infrastructure in the city.

Traffic police officers are of the opinion that pedestrians and cyclists in the city need safe spaces for their movement that will also reduce road accidents and fatalities. However, they are of the view that allowing cyclists on expressways is dangerous.

Earlier this week, six cyclists were injured after a mid-size truck hit the group while they were riding along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

“We are working towards reducing traffic fatalities across Gautam Budh Nagar district. We believe allowing cyclists or autorickshaws on the expressways where vehicles move at great speed is dangerous. However, within the city, we have wide roads and there are cycling tracks in some areas. We can discuss with the Noida authority if these can be revived or alternate arrangements can be made to ensure safety of cyclists,” said Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar.

DCP Saha said that police have no plans to restrict the movement of cyclists and that is why they have been asked to use the service lanes of the expressways till there is a permanent solution. “The Noida expressway is also undergoing repair work. Also, there is construction work going on at Sector 151. Cycling can be dangerous in such a situation and cyclists need to be careful,” he added.

Noida and Greater Noida are among few cities across the country where cycle tracks were constructed along arterial roads. However, some infrastructure experts believe that due to political reasons (cycles being the election symbol of the Opposition party in Uttar Pradesh), the project took a backseat as the government changed five years ago. In Noida, there are five stretches of cycling tracks with a total length of 46 kilometres, while Greater Noida also has five stretches, measuring 20 kilometres.

However, these stretches are disjointed at different locations and do not form a complete circuit or route. In such a situation, cyclists are forced to leave the tracks and merge with high-speed traffic after every few kilometres. With no upkeep or steps taken to upgrade and increase their length in the last few years, the cycle tracks have also become dilapidated. Most of these tracks are also being used as parking spots and street vendors have also started encroaching on them.

“The existing cycling tracks are eyewash. They lack proper planning and are highly inconvenient. Moreover, there has been no maintenance. They are also not connected nor are they well-lit and there is widespread encroachment. In fact, they are more dangerous than riding along the main roads. The situation is no different on the service roads that are narrow with high-speed traffic from both sides. Where do cyclists ride in such circumstances?” said Rajiva Singh, an avid cyclist.

Singh added that stifling the space of cyclists is an irrational idea since cycling is a green mode of transport and is ideal for short distances and is a healthy alternative for people.

Meanwhile, Noida authority officials said that there is no plan as of now to revive the cycle tracks. Noida authority’s traffic cell in-charge SP Singh said that while there have been no discussions about refurbishing the cycling tracks on an immediate basis, the authority wants to promote the use of electric cycles in the near future.