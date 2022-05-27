Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida to ‘forcefully retire’ staff who violate service rules

Published on May 27, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByVinod Rajput

The Noida authority has formed a committee, which will check the service records of its employees above 50 years of age, to identify and ‘forcefully retire’ those, who have violated service rules or indulged in corrupt practices in the past, said officials in the know of the matter.

The committee, which will be headed by additional chief executive officer Manvendra Singh, has been formed on the directions of CEO of Noida authorityRitu Maheshwari to identify such employees, who have repeatedly faced legal action for their wrongdoing during their service in Noida and are damaging the reputation of the authority. However. the authority has not fixed any deadline as to by when will this committee complete the identification and take action, said officials.

There are at least 1,000 permanent employees, who work with the authority. According to rules, if any government employee is given a notice, warning or faces other action for misconduct, it is mentioned in the service record of that employee.

“We do not know how many employees are above the age of 50 years. It will be determined by the committee. We will check the service book to find it out,” said Singh.

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the authority to act against such corrupt employees, because their wrongdoings reflect badly on the authority’s image. The state government wants employees treat the general public with respect and solve their issues on priority basis without indulging in corruption, said officials.

“We hope that this committee will find out those employees, who are corrupt and never care to work or address the issues faced by the general public,” said Purshottam Singh, a resident of sector 61.

