Noida to ‘forcefully retire’ staff who violate service rules
The Noida authority has formed a committee, which will check the service records of its employees above 50 years of age, to identify and ‘forcefully retire’ those, who have violated service rules or indulged in corrupt practices in the past, said officials in the know of the matter.
The committee, which will be headed by additional chief executive officer Manvendra Singh, has been formed on the directions of CEO of Noida authorityRitu Maheshwari to identify such employees, who have repeatedly faced legal action for their wrongdoing during their service in Noida and are damaging the reputation of the authority. However. the authority has not fixed any deadline as to by when will this committee complete the identification and take action, said officials.
There are at least 1,000 permanent employees, who work with the authority. According to rules, if any government employee is given a notice, warning or faces other action for misconduct, it is mentioned in the service record of that employee.
“We do not know how many employees are above the age of 50 years. It will be determined by the committee. We will check the service book to find it out,” said Singh.
The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the authority to act against such corrupt employees, because their wrongdoings reflect badly on the authority’s image. The state government wants employees treat the general public with respect and solve their issues on priority basis without indulging in corruption, said officials.
“We hope that this committee will find out those employees, who are corrupt and never care to work or address the issues faced by the general public,” said Purshottam Singh, a resident of sector 61.
-
HC asks Sharjeel Imam to approach trial court first for interim bail
The Delhi high court on Thursday asked Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam to first approach the trial court for interim bail in a 2019 sedition case related to his alleged hate speeches. Imam had sought his release citing a Supreme Court interim order of May 11, which directed that proceedings in all sedition cases across the country be kept in abeyance until an appropriate forum of the government re-examines the colonial-era penal law.
-
Delhi LG takes oath, says will work as guardian
Former chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, New Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, took oath as the Capital's 22nd Lieutenant Governor on Thursday, over a week after his predecessor Anil Baijal resigned citing personal reasons. Saxena, 64, is the first from a non-bureaucratic and non-defence background to be appointed Delhi LG.
-
Survey to earmark space for auto stands across Noida within a week
In a meeting held on Wednesday, the commissioner of police directed a team from the Noida authority and traffic police to conduct a survey within a week and identify spaces for auto stands in Gautam Budh Nagar district. Last week, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take strict action against illegal parking to ensure road safety.
-
Govt schools receive loudspeakers taken down from religious places in GB Nagar
The Gautam Budh Nagar police is facilitating the donation of loudspeakers-- taken down from religious and public places for violating noise pollution norms--to government schools in the district. According to police, 13 loudspeakers were donated to different schools in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday and Thursday. While four loudspeakers were donated in Greater Noida zone, five were donated in Central Noida zone and four in Noida zone of the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate.
-
DDA amends rules to restrict commercial development in multilevel parking
Local bodies or the private concessionaire developing the facility could avail of up to 100 FAR (floor area ratio) irrespective of the plot size, but the height of the parking facility was dependent on the land use of the plot. But according to a recent amendment to the norms for multilevel parking in Delhi Master Plan 2021, the permissible FAR has been linked to the plot size.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics