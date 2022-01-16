Noida: Two men open fire at brothers in Sector 63, one killed

A 34-year-old man died while his brother was injured when two people allegedly opened fire at them in Chhijarsi village in Noida’s Sector 63 on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sageer Azam. Both he and his injured brother Sayed Azam (40) were residents of Noida’s Sector 63.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said the two brothers were going on a motorcycle to Murga Mandi in Delhi’s Ghazipur, where they worked. “The police team received a call early morning from a local, who informed them about the firing incident. A police team soon reached the spot and rushed the two victims to a private hospital. While Sageer died, Sayed, who sustained a bullet shot in his chest, is stable and undergoing treatment,” said Chander. Sageer received a bullet injury on his head and another in his abdomen.

Dharmendra Shukla, station house officer of Sector 63 police station, said the victim’s brother Danish (30) has filed a complaint. “Sayed had named his maternal cousins – Bilal and Hilal – for shooting at them,” Shukla said.

Shukla said that the police have detained the two suspects in connection with the attack.

“We have registered a case against them under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. Primary investigation shows the victims and the suspects are relatives and they have dispute over some shops in Ghazipur mandi. The victim had previously filed a complaint against the suspects in Delhi. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” said the officer. The two suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.