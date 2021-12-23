Noida: Veterans celebrate Vijay Diwas to commemorate Indian martyrs of 1971 war

Military veterans in Gautam Budh Nagar on Wednesday marked Vijay Diwas at the Shaheed Smarak in Noida’s Sector 29, a week after the event was observed across the country on December 16--the day it is usually observed every year--to honour the victory of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Vice chief of the naval staff vice admiral S N Ghormande was the chief guest at the event, which paid homage to some 38 soldiers of Gautam Budh Nagar, who have been martyred in different wars. Some 40 people attended the event with strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“There was a wreath laying ceremony which was carried out with military precision and tri-service guards and buglers in attendance. The programme started at 10am and ran for an hour. The next of kin of those who died in the war, civil dignitaries, bureaucrats and school students were also present,” said Navy commodore(retd), Narinder Mahajan, a member of Noida Shaheed Smarak Sansthan (NSSS).

Shaheed smarak was the only tri-services memorial in the country to honour soldiers killed in action before the National War Memorial was built at India Gate in 2019. The memorial in Noida was established on April 13, 2002.

“The event reminds the families of martyrs that the sacrifices of their loved ones will never be forgotten and that the country will keep honouring them,” added Mahajan.

The memorial has become an iconic landmark in Noida. Vintage equipment , such as 40 mm L 60 air defence guns, model of warship INS CHENNAI, naval surface-to-air missiles and an ISKRA jet trainer aircraft of Polish origin, are all part of the memorial.

“It is an honour to pay homage to the valiant martyrs who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. I compliment the NSSS for maintaining this Smarak in a pristine and excellent manner that brings our community together,” said vice admiral Ghormande.

Sanskruti Ghormande, wife of the vice-admiral, interacted and distributed gifts to the next of kin of the 38 martyrs.

