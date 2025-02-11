Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.85 °C, check weather forecast for February 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on February 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on February 11, 2025, is 24.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.85 °C and 28.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.88 °C and 28.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 12, 2025
|24.15
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|25.14
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|23.51
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|24.90
|Sky is clear
|February 16, 2025
|27.09
|Broken clouds
|February 17, 2025
|27.71
|Scattered clouds
|February 18, 2025
|27.63
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025
