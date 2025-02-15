Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.16 °C, check weather forecast for February 15, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on February 15, 2025 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on February 15, 2025, is 25.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.16 °C and 28.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.68 °C and 29.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 269.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 16, 2025
|25.51
|Broken clouds
|February 17, 2025
|26.64
|Few clouds
|February 18, 2025
|27.37
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|28.17
|Overcast clouds
|February 20, 2025
|28.68
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|28.03
|Scattered clouds
|February 22, 2025
|26.23
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025
