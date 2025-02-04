Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 4, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on February 4, 2025, is 20.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.16 °C and 22.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:02 PM. Noida weather update on February 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.11 °C and 24.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 5, 2025 20.12 Overcast clouds February 6, 2025 23.04 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 22.56 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 21.14 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 22.19 Broken clouds February 10, 2025 24.61 Broken clouds February 11, 2025 25.46 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.5 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.12 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.5 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.95 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.69 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.2 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.