Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 6, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 06, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on February 6, 2025 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on February 6, 2025, is 19.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.16 °C and 23.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.

Noida weather update on February 06, 2025
Noida weather update on February 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 7, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.64 °C and 24.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 243.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 7, 202519.40Sky is clear
February 8, 202520.87Sky is clear
February 9, 202522.14Few clouds
February 10, 202524.47Sky is clear
February 11, 202526.11Broken clouds
February 12, 202525.78Sky is clear
February 13, 202524.16Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 6, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.79 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.0 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.11 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru25.01 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad30.24 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad23.72 °C Sky is clear
Delhi21.32 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
