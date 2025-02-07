Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 7, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on February 7, 2025, is 18.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.16 °C and 23.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:04 PM. Noida weather update on February 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 8, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.8 °C and 25.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 200.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 8, 2025 18.17 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 22.08 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 24.36 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 25.60 Sky is clear February 12, 2025 26.34 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 26.32 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 25.22 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 7, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.17 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.4 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.14 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 24.91 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.11 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.43 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.02 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



