Noida: Woman accused of killing six-year-old daughter nabbed

Police arrested a woman from Noida’s Naya village on Saturday for allegedly killing her six-year-old daughter last month, said officials.

The suspect -- identified as Anuradha (goes by first name), 38, a resident of Noida Sector 93 -- had allegedly planned to frame her husband for the murder, and get all his personal assets and house in Noida and another (native house) in Aligarh, according to the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspect’s husband, Ramkumar Sharma, 40, filed a missing complaint of their daughter -- Honey -- at the Phase 2 police station on November 11 this year. On the basis of his complaint, an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 363 (kidnapping) was registered against unidentified persons the same day, said the officials.

“We launched a probe and found the missing girl’s body from a park in Noida Sector 108 on November 13. The girl was strangled. No signs of sexual assault were found on her body... The case was then registered under IPC Section 302 (murder) and a hunt to nab the suspect was underway since then,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer (SHO), Phase 2 police station in Noida.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During interrogation, police got to know that Anuradha divorced her ex-husband and left her two daughters in Aligarh, and married Ramkumar in 2010. In her second marriage, Anuradha gave birth to four girls -- two of them, Kirti and Honey, stayed with them in Noida, and two of their daughters were adopted by the family members of Ramkumar.

SHO Upadhyay said, “We found out during interrogation that Anuradha had a fear that Ramkumar would give his properties in Noida and Aligarh to his relatives as she could not give birth to a son. She allegedly made a plan to frame him in a crime, get him arrested, and eventually occupy their houses in Noida and Aligarh. That is why, Anuradha allegedly strangled her daughter Honey in a secluded place on November 11 and dumped her body at the park.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The same day, Anuradha went to Greater Noida on the pretext of buying medicines. “Initially, she misled the police during interrogation by saying that she was in Greater Noida the day her daughter was kidnapped and murdered. As we continued the interrogation, Anuradha did not turn up at the police station when summoned. She had been missing since the last week of November,” the SHO added.

Police smelled foul play in the case and launched a search to nab her. On Friday, police nabbed Anuradha from her brother’s house in Naya village. She was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody on Saturday.