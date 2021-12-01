Noida woman arrested for plotting male friend’s murder

Police arrested a 39-year-old woman from Zero Point on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Tuesday morning, where she was waiting to meet two hired shooters to kill her male friend in Jaunpur, officials said, adding that they also seized a countrymade gun from her possession.

The woman is a resident of the Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad.

Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector Beta 2 police station, said that an informer told police that a woman was waiting to meet two shooters at the Zero Point. “A police team reached the spot and found the woman carrying a bag. The police team checked the bag and seized a countrymade gun, two live cartridges, one photo of her friend, and two cellphones from her possession,” he said.

The police said, during the interrogation, the woman admitted to be a part of the murder plot. “The target was a 35-year-old man who had been giving tuitions to her two sons for the last ten years. The tutor and the woman were in a relationship. However, two months ago the tutor returned to his native place in Jaunpur and got married there,” the SHO said. The tutor had also blocked the woman’s mobile phone number.

The SHO said that the woman got upset over the issue. “She hired two shooters – Kaushinder and Bhola – for ₹4 lakh and also made ₹30,000 advance payment to kill him. The shooters had told the woman to arrange a weapon. The woman bought a countrymade gun for ₹5,000 from Ghaziabad,” police said.

On Tuesday, she was waiting for the shooters, who were expected to come in a car. “The woman had planned to board the car and go to Jaunpur with them. She had planned to help the shooters in identification of the target and his house. The police team arrested the woman on time and foiled the murder attempt,” Kumar said.

A case has been registered against the woman under Sections 3 and 25 of Arms Act. The two shooters have been booked for criminal conspiracy under Section 120-B of Indian Penal Code. “The woman was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We have launched a search to arrest the two absconding persons,” he said.