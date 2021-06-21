Noida’s 40 crore theft case: Notice served to lawyer, his parents

Noida: The Noida police on Sunday said they have served a notice to the lawyer and his parents to join the investigation in the case of theft of gold bars and cash worth ₹40 crore from the apartment where the lawyer allegedly lived. Police said the notice was delivered to advocate Kislay Panday’s Greater Noida residence.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida said, “We have delivered the notice to the three persons under Section 91 of the CrPc (summons to produce documents or other things) and asked them to join the police in the investigation.”

Police said Kislay’s family were not available at home but the caretakers and gardeners were there.

On Friday, the police had detained Krisna Murari, a yoga teacher, who had got the apartment on rent where the theft allegedly took place in September last year. Police said Krisna was questioned and released.

A senior police official privy to the matter, on condition of anonymity, said: “Krisna is not an accused but a witness in this case now. He has revealed that he rented the apartment on behalf of the family. He had received the consignment from them and kept it in the apartment without realising that the consignments had gold bars,” he said.

The massive gold theft was unearthed on June 11 when Noida Sector 39 police first arrested two persons – Rajan Bhati and Arun alias Chatri – from Som Bazar in Noida. The police recovered gold bars weighing one kilogram each from them along with some cash. Based on information collected during their interrogation, four more suspects – Ajay Singh, Neeraj, Anil and Bittu Sharma – were arrested. In total, the police recovered 13.09 kg gold and ₹57 lakh in from these six suspects.

Police said that according to the suspects, they along with the alleged mastermind Gopal, and Sintal, Pankaj, and Sunny, had allegedly looted the apartment in September last year. The police then registered a case against them under Section 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

The DCP said that the police are on the lookout for the four absconding suspects – Gopal, and Sintal, Pankaj, and Sunny – who allegedly committed the theft and are going to announce a reward on their arrest.

Kislay, meanwhile, denied the allegations and said that he had no link with the theft case. He also said he does not know Murari.

“I have not received the police’s notice yet. I will comment on the issue once I receive the notice,” he told HT.