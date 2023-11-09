Noida’s Sector 18 market declared no parking zone till November 14

The entire area from Atta Peer to Atta Market in Noida’s Sector 18 was declared a no parking zone by the Noida traffic police until November 14, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Traffic police officers place diversions in Sector 27 on Atta Road and the Sector 18 road in Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The roads outside GIP Mall, DLF Mall, Sector 18 market, Atta Market in Sector 27, and other surrounding roads are now no parking zones. Visitors are advised to park their vehicles only at authorised parking areas,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Noida traffic).

The traffic police have also banned autorickshaws and e-rickshaws from Atta Peer to Atta Market.

The parking lots of shopping malls and the multi-level parking facility in Sector 18 are the authorised parking areas.

“We will tow any vehicles found parked in no parking zones,” DCP Yadav added.

The decision has not been popular with shop owners.

“The Captain Vijayant Thapar Marg divides Sector 18 and Atta Market into Sector 27. Many people visit the market for Diwali shopping. Still, the traffic police have blocked the China exit near Bikanervala, due to which people from Sector 18 cannot cross the road and reach Atta Market and vice versa. This is affecting business on both sides,” said S K Jain, president of the Sector 18 market association.

