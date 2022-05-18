Noida’s twin tower demolition preparation 49% complete and irreversible: CBRI to SC

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the demolition contractor Edifice Engineering’s request to extend the deadline to raze the 32-storeyed twin towers—Apex and Ceyane—in Noida, which were initially to be brought down on May 22, was “reasonable”.

The CBRI submitted its observations to the Supreme Court regarding the preparations for the demolition before the top court heard Edifice Engineering’s plea to extend the deadline, following which it ordered the demolition to take place on August 28.

The CBRI team visited the site on May 5 and 6 following a request from Edifice Engineering.

In its report, the CBRI said that substantial and irreversible preparations had been made—which means that the building had been integrally damaged—rendering it unviable for use.

“The preparatory work carried out till now is substantial and the process is irreversible. The work includes cutting shear walls, drilling holes in load-bearing walls, etc. Therefore, the structure is already substantially weakened and vulnerable to unforeseen lateral loads viz. seismic events. It is recommended that this should be carried out as soon as possible without loss of any extra time,” the CBRI report said.

The report added that about 49% of the preparation has been made and the building will be ready for the controlled blast in three months. The blast was originally supposed to take place on May 22, but Edifice Engineering needs additional time to prepare because the building is stronger than expected and hence needs more explosives and additional protective layering.

“CSIR-CBRI is of the opinion that the extension request seems reasonable,” the report said.

A copy of the report is with HT.

Officials in Noida authority said that while the Supreme Court had extended the deadline till August 28, the preparation is likely to be completed in early August and the building may be ready for demolition a week earlier than expected.

Meanwhile, officials of Edifice Engineering said that they are working on drilling and layering surfaces with steel sheets and geotextile fabric. They are also constructing impact cushions in the basement using debris from the upper floors.

The demolition contractor had, on May 5, submitted a report mentioning four major reasons for a time extension--the addition of more primary blast floors; more charging time because more explosives would be used; time to put on additional protective layering; and labour fatigue, holidays and possible additional delays due to monsoon.

On February 7, 2022, a bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant had directed that realtor Supertech Limited and Edifice Engineering implement the Supreme Court court’s August 31, 2021 order to demolish the two buildings in Supertech Emerald Court society, constructed in violation of building bylaws, without further hold-up. Sources said that Edifice Engineering had earlier sought over four months for preparation. However, the Supreme Court gave them three months’ time, following which May 22 was fixed as the date for demolition.