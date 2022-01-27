Noida: SP-RLD uses Mihir Bhoj row to get Gurjar votes in Jewar

Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (SP-RLD) alliance candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana’s supporters are using the King Mihir Bhoj issue during campaigning to unite Gurjar voters in the Jewar assembly segment. Bhadana, a Gurjar himself, is taking on incumbent MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dhirendra Singh, who belongs to the Rajput community, in what political experts believe is going to be a tough fight.

In September 2021, a row was triggered after the caste name of Gurjar was removed from the plaque beneath the statue of King Mihir Bhoj that was erected at a college in Dadri, about 20km away from Jewar. The 15-foot statue of the ninth-century ruler was unveiled by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on September 22, 2021.

Soon after the event, Gurjars started a series of protest after their caste name was dropped from the plaque. Later, the community formed a group to fight for the inclusion of the caste on the plaque and also decided to vote against BJP in these assembly polls.

Bhadana and his supporters are raising this issue at village meetings to mobilise Gurjar voters in his favour, sources said.

There are at least 50,000 Gurjar voters, of a total around 3.2 lakh (320,000) voters in Jewar. The Rajput community has about 70,000 voters and the BJP is anticipating a tough fight from the SP-RLD candidate. Bhadana supporters, meanwhile, are also banking on 20,000 Muslim voters and the 24,000 Jat voters to win the seat.

“If Gurjars are united for the alliance candidate, then Bhadana will do well, provided Muslims and Jats also consolidate in his favour. Keeping Gurjar voters together is a challenging task for Bhadana, but raking up the Mihir Bhoj issue may help achieve that, especially if the BJP is unable to counter it properly,” said Tikam Singh, a political expert and a social activist.

Bhadana was not available for comment despite repeated attempts to reach him.

Trilok Tyagi, national general secretary, Rashtriya Lok Dal, said, “We are fighting the election on wider issues that include unemployment, injustice to farmers, inflation, injustice to weaker sections and low compensation to farmers in lieu of land acquired for the airport project in Jewar, among others. We are winning this election because of the BJP’s misrule over the last five years. It is the BJP that is using caste and religion to divide and win. We neither talk of caste during campaigning, nor do we organise caste based events the way the BJP does.”

Countering him, MLA Singh said, “We are fighting this election on the issue of development for all communities unlike the SP-RLD that is using caste and religion. Voters of Jewar are wise and understand the vicious games that the opposition parties are playing these elections. All community voters are with us because we have never discriminated against people on the basis of caste, religion or place. This election will teach a lesson to opposition parties, who want to divide people for votes.”

This is the second time that Singh is contesting elections from Jewar on a BJP ticket. In 2012, he contested from Jewar on a Congress ticket and lost by 9,000 votes. Fighting on a BJP ticket in 2017, Singh won by over 22,000 votes.

