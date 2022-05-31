Now, solid waste an income generating venture for Ghaziabad civic body

The solid waste collection drive by the Ghaziabad municipal corporation has turned into a revenue generating venture. Officials said that they are selling leftover materials such as plastic, rubber and glass from the daily collection of solid waste and the activity is now generating an income of ₹22 lakh per month.

The corporation collects solid waste from households with the help of 500 door-to-door collection vehicles in 100 residential wards across Ghaziabad city and the collected garbage is segregated into dry and wet waste. The city generates an estimated 1,000-1,200 metric tonnes of solid waste on a daily basis.

“For the past three months, we have tried to sell the dry waste, which includes about 15 different types of materials such as plastic, rubber, glass, etc. and these are procured by private agencies in five different zones. The income during the initial two months was comparatively low but we have earned ₹22 lakh in the month of May,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner.

Tanwar added that an additional ₹4 lakh per month will be generated from the waste that is generated in Indirapuram once the garbage collection services are handed over to the corporation.

The corporation spends about ₹50 crore annually and has also started collecting annual user charges from households for door-to-door collection of solid waste.

Residents, however, said that the provision of door-to-door collection and solid waste is not comprehensive. “An improvement is definitely there in solid waste collection activities but we still cannot say that the city has become garbage free. The civic body must get rid of dumped solid waste at landfill sites and enforce the segregation of waste at source,” said Colonel (retired) TP Tyagi, president of flat owners’ federation.

Environmentalists also said that segregation of waste at source must be enforced.

“The corporation should start enforcing and should send notices to people if there is no segregation of dry and wet waste from households. Further, in many localities, people dump waste at a common point. The corporation must penalise such acts,” said Akash Vashishtha, a Ghaziabad-based environmentalist.

