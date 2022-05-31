Now, solid waste an income generating venture for Ghaziabad civic body
The solid waste collection drive by the Ghaziabad municipal corporation has turned into a revenue generating venture. Officials said that they are selling leftover materials such as plastic, rubber and glass from the daily collection of solid waste and the activity is now generating an income of ₹22 lakh per month.
The corporation collects solid waste from households with the help of 500 door-to-door collection vehicles in 100 residential wards across Ghaziabad city and the collected garbage is segregated into dry and wet waste. The city generates an estimated 1,000-1,200 metric tonnes of solid waste on a daily basis.
“For the past three months, we have tried to sell the dry waste, which includes about 15 different types of materials such as plastic, rubber, glass, etc. and these are procured by private agencies in five different zones. The income during the initial two months was comparatively low but we have earned ₹22 lakh in the month of May,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner.
Tanwar added that an additional ₹4 lakh per month will be generated from the waste that is generated in Indirapuram once the garbage collection services are handed over to the corporation.
The corporation spends about ₹50 crore annually and has also started collecting annual user charges from households for door-to-door collection of solid waste.
Residents, however, said that the provision of door-to-door collection and solid waste is not comprehensive. “An improvement is definitely there in solid waste collection activities but we still cannot say that the city has become garbage free. The civic body must get rid of dumped solid waste at landfill sites and enforce the segregation of waste at source,” said Colonel (retired) TP Tyagi, president of flat owners’ federation.
Environmentalists also said that segregation of waste at source must be enforced.
“The corporation should start enforcing and should send notices to people if there is no segregation of dry and wet waste from households. Further, in many localities, people dump waste at a common point. The corporation must penalise such acts,” said Akash Vashishtha, a Ghaziabad-based environmentalist.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics