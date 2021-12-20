Only 23% of foreign returnees from ‘at-risk’ nations tested for Covid in Noida

Despite the threat of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 turning into a full-scale outbreak looming large, the Gautam Budh Nagar health department has tested just 23% of the travellers arriving from ‘at-risk’ nations.

A total of 4,000 international travellers have been notified to the district authorities, of whom 1,700 people have arrived from ‘at risk’ countries. Of them, just about 400 travellers have been tested for Covid-19 .

Overall, around 2,500 Covid tests are being conducted in the district daily, which is less than half the target of 5,500 tests mandated by the state. Officials said around 1,200 to 1,400 rapid antigen tests (RAT) and a same number of RT-PCR tests are being conducted every day.

District officials said that many a times, the travellers provide wrong information, making it difficult for the teams to track the travellers.Often the contact details are either incorrect or not reachable and addresses given are also not correct.

“It is not easy to track travellers if the contact details are not right. Besides, calling international numbers is also a time taking process,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

District officials said no other international traveller has tested positive for Covid-19 apart from a couple and their five-year-old son , who returned from United Kingdom, and a woman and her five-year-old daughter, who came from Singapore. Health officials said the samples of the two adult travellers from UK were sent to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) for genome sequencing and the reports showed that the couple tested negative for the Omicron variant.

The samples of the couple’s son and the mother-daughter duo from Singapore were sent to the National Centre for Disease Control and the results of the genome sequencing are still awaited.

Three new Covid cases in Noida

Three fresh Covid-19 cases, all of whom are contacts of previously infected Covid patients, were reported in Noida on Sunday, taking the tally of active cases to 29. With reports of an Omicron infected elderly couple coming from Ghazia[bad, the health department has asked private hospitals to be ready if there is a surge in infections.