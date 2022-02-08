Our voters want better education, health: AAP’s Sanjay Singh in Ghaziabad

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said on Monday that the party’s main fight is with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their vote bank comprises people who seek better education, employment and healthcare.

“We openly say that we do not have a vote bank as such. Our vote bank includes people who want better education, healthcare, better electricity and employment opportunities. Those who created the concept of vote banks have emptied the banks of the voters,” Singh said, while campaigning for his party’s candidate in Ghaziabad on Monday.

The AAP is contesting the assembly election on all five seats in Ghaziabad district, which goes to polls in the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly election on February 10. The party has fielded Chhavi Yadav from Sahibabad, Sachin Sharma from Loni, Mahesh Tyagi from Muradngar, Nimit Yadav from Ghaziabad and Harinder Sharma from Modinagar.

Singh said that the BJP promised action against corruption and goondas last time, and they do not have any agenda this election.

“(UP chief minister Yogi) Adityanath’s government has no agenda. If they fight elections in Bihar, West Bengal, Goa or Punjab, they use the name of Pakistan. They have done so in UP election also... they are pitching Hindus against Muslims... I wish to ask them about the bodies floating in the river during the pandemic, about the farmers’ protest, fake encounters and the Hathras incident,” Singh said.

To be sure, the AAP has contested elections in the district before, but always come up short. In 2014, the party contested the Lok Sabha, but their candidate, Shazia Ilmi (then with AAP), lost. In the 2017 mayoral election, the party fielded Pragati Tyagi as a candidate, but she lost as well. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the AAP offered its support to Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate, late Suresh Bansal, who contested as a candidate for the SP-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and lost the election.

“We are in a direct fight with the BJP. It is true that our performance in previous elections has not been up to the mark, but we got a good response in local nagar palika and zila panchayat elections, and our performance was better than that of the Congress. We are building our base and we are also fielding educated candidates with a clean image,” Singh said, replying to HT’s question about the party’s previous performance.

The AAP, meanwhile, has rolled out a host of poll promises, including 300 units of free electricity; waiver of all loans of farmers and payment for their crops within 24 hours; hike in sugarcane price every year; a MSP (minimum support price) law for farmers; gram clinics in villages and mohalla clinics in cities; free bus rides for women across the state and payment of ₹1,000 per month to every woman.

BJP office-bearers, however, insisted said that the AAP has no relevance in UP.

“They may have offered free sops to people in Delhi but people in UP are not buying the idea. AAP has no relevance here,” said Dinesh Singhal, district president of the BJP.

Political observers feel that the AAP needs to strengthen its base further in UP before it can take on the BJP.

“The AAP may have done well in Delhi but they still lag behind most parties in UP and it will take them time to strengthen their base here. As of now, they need to step up their campaign to make their presence felt,” said Sanjay Mishra, associate professor (political science), MMG Degree College, Ghaziabad.

