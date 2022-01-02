Over 115,000 teenagers likely to get Covid jab in Noida, says health department

Over 115,000 people are likely to be administered the Covid vaccines in Noida as the jab drive for the 15-18 age group is scheduled to start on Monday, according to estimates of the health department.

The health department has earmarked 27 government centres across the district for administering the Covid vaccines to the people in this age group, officials said on Sunday. Additional staff will also be deputed for vaccinating people in the 15-18 age group. All these centres will get around 300 Covaxin doses per day.

Officials said that the department is aiming to vaccinate more than 8,000 children on a daily basis.

“Both online and offline services are available for booking slots at all these centres. People can pre-register the slots online. If slots are not available, all these centres can also allow walk-in beneficiaries. People need to carry valid identity cards as mandated by the government,” said Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district immunisation officer.

According to the officials, most of the online slots for Monday have been booked.

The 27 government centres comprises 22 schools and five government hospitals. A team of doctors and nurses will also be available at all these centres, to prevent any adverse event, said the officials.

Several private centres will also start vaccinating people in the age group of 15-18 age group. Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida, Felix Hospital and Sharda Hospital in Noida are among the private centres with the maximum vaccination rate in the district, and these hospitals will start vaccinating people in the 15-18 age group from Monday.

“We are among the few centres in Greater Noida, which has the Covaxin doses to be administered to the teenagers. Two sessions have been especially reserved for them. We will also have a paediatrician at the vaccination site for health checkups 24X7,” said Dr Ajit Kumar, spokesperson of Sharda Hospital.

Felix Hospital has started a 24x7 vaccination drive for the teenagers and it will conduct free general health checkup for the children, and also their parents before the vaccination. “The vaccine, allowed by the government, is completely safe for the children, and their guardians should not hesitate in getting them vaccinated. Weighing the pros and cons, it is always better to have the children protected, rather than worrying about their well-being. Though the effects of the disease have been mostly mild among the children, it has also been seen that fully vaccinated people (who have been administered both the doses of the Covid vaccines) have had very mild symptoms even if they test positive,” said Dr DK Gupta, paediatirician and chairman of Felix Hospital.

Meanwhile, another mock drill will also be conducted at five centres across the district on Monday and Tuesday, to check preparedness to handle an increase in paediatric cases at the government hospitals.