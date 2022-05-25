Over 200 mock fire drills a month in Gautam Budh Nagar, but hardly any residents attend: Officials

Officials of the fire department on said they have conducted over 200 mock drills in the last one month at various residential, industrial, commercial and other establishments--but with little to no participation of residents.

They said the lowest turnout was in residential areas and that in high rises, the turnout was often less than 5%.

“In factories and offices, attending a mock fire drill is often mandatory. However, it cannot be forced upon residents of a society. In a society that houses thousands of residents, there are often not more than 10-15 participants. In most societies, residents are not even aware of emergency steps to be taken or how to use a portable fire extinguisher,” said Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Singh explained that most societies have basic safety infrastructure in place, but people are not aware of how it works. “There have been cases when people have thrown a fire extinguisher into the fire and complained that it didn’t work. In one society, a resident complained that the sprinklers didn’t work. When we inspected the area, we discovered that the residents had covered the sprinkler with woodwork. We just hope that people take out some time to listen to us for their own safety. We usually conduct mock drills in residential areas only on Sundays, so that more people can attend,” Singh said.

He added that over 95% high-rise societies lock their top floor or terrace for security reasons. However, they are the best routes for escape in case of fire, and despite the department informing societies of this, they still choose to keep these areas locked.

“In case of fire, there are usually more casualties from smoke inhalation than burns. The best way is to escape to the terrace till rescued. But, the administrations of most apartment buildings lock the terrace for security reasons. They lock up all gates except one or two for the same reason. These blockages make the societies unsafe and fire tenders take time to reach them in case of emergencies,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, residents agreed that fire safety should be one of the top priorities for high-rise societies and regular fire safety audits and drills are important.

“Disaster management teams should be formed in societies to tackle fire and earthquake-related safety. This can be done on a rotation basis so that a majority of the residents can be trained over time. Apartment owners’ associations should, along with the fire department, come forward and motivate people to take this up responsibly,” said Rajiva Singh, president, Noida Association of Apartment Owners’ Associations (NOFAA).

He added that societies can be given certifications by the fire department on how well the society residents are trained in tackling such situations, which could motivate more residents to come forward.

Meanwhile, officials of the fire department have also been checking fire safety arrangements across buildings in the district, especially those in residential and industrial areas.

They said that since 2018, 8,378 fire NOCs (no objection certificates) have been issued through the department’s online portal in the district across residential, commercial, industrial, institutional and other categories. However, the online portal does not have any provision yet to sort and filter permissions and therefore it becomes important to conduct physical inspections and check if all buildings have valid NOCs, they added.

“Gautam Budh Nagar is one of the districts in the state with the largest number of high-rise buildings as well as numerous industries. Additionally, there are also several commercial buildings here such as malls, high-rise offices and large hospitals. All these buildings are supposed to get NOCs and renew them every three to five years. However, we are not sure how many are following norms, till we get an inspection done,” Singh said.

The fire department, however, does not have a record of the number of high-rise buildings in the district. It also has no categorisation of the number of buildings that have obtained the NOCs. “We have given over 8,000 NOCs, but we can’t sort them into categories such as residential, commercial and industrial on our portal. We have asked the state to include the sorting option on our software,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, according to data from the fire department, there have been 626 fire incidents from January to April (including major and minor--ranging from farm fires and electrical fires to roadside garbage catching fire--basically any fire for which a tender was sent out) already. In 2018, 2,017 such fire incidents were reported. This reduced to 1,729 in 2019 and further to 1,246 in 2020 and 1,372 last year (currently, the fire department data does not allow for monthly comparison, according to officials). Officials of the department said that every year, the maximum fire incidents are reported in April and May, the peak summer months.

To be sure, while there were five deaths due to fire incidents in 2018, two each in 2019 and 2020, four in 2021, there have been none so far in 2022.

“The past two years had fewer complaints, possibly because of the Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions, as most offices and commercial buildings remained shut. This year, the number of cases is definitely higher. Because of the early onset of summer, electric equipment is adding to the load on supply lines, which catch fire. In April, we also saw a lot of farm fires or waste-burning cases as the average temperature was much higher than normal,” Singh said.

The fire department is also starting a survey soon to identify fire-prone areas in the district. As of now, the district has no database of areas where most fire cases are reported.

Singh said that having a list of fire-prone areas will help them identify why fires are reported in these areas and if permanent solutions can be provided. Additionally, it can also help in keeping quick response teams ready.

Meanwhile, traders and industrialists have been demanding better firefighting equipment for the district for several years. “There are several commercial buildings across the district. There are crowded market areas and several entries are blocked for security reasons. We need better-planned firefighting systems and arrangements to ensure that no major incident takes place here,” said SK Jain, convenor, Confederation of All India Traders.