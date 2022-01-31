Owaisi targets SP, BJP during election campaign in Ghaziabad

Lashing out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that leaders of both the parties are playing “politics of polarisation” and trying to appease a certain section of the society.

Owaisi, who was in Ghaziabad to campaign for his party’s two candidates -- Manmohan Jha from Sahibabad and Mehtab (uses single name) from Loni -- said this while talking to reporters later in the day.

The AIMIM has announced an alliance -- Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha -- with former UP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha’s Jan Adhikaar Party, and other small parties, which claim to have a support base among the backward classes, Dalits and minority communities. Owaisi has said that the alliance will contest 100 seats in the upcoming seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Ghaziabad goes to polls in the first phase on February 10.

Owaisi said the Muslim voter base was not the captive of any party, and that his party had emerged as an alternative. “When we contest elections, we fight with all candidates. So, we want support from all corners for our candidates, and would like Panditji (Sahibabad candidate Manmohan Jha) to become an MLA. Yesterday [Saturday], I came to know from the media that the SP has reduced the number of tickets of Muslim candidates by 45%,” Owaisi told reporters at Shaheed Nagar in Sahibabad.

Replying to a question about BJP leaders raking up issues of previous riots such as the ones in Muzaffarnagar (2013), Kairana (2014), and Bulandshahr (2018) during their election campaigns, Owaisi said: “This clearly indicates that they are playing politics of polarisation. During their election campaigns, Akhilesh Yadav (SP chief) and chief minister Yogi (Adityanath) are trying to prove who is a bigger Hindu than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

While Jha is pitted against political heavyweights such as BJP’s sitting MLA Sunil Sharma and SP’s Amarpal Sharma among others, Mehtab has to fight against BJP’s Nand Kishor Gurjar and SP’s Madan Bhaiya, a four-time MLA, among others.

When asked whether he will ally with a major political party after the elections, Owaisi ducked the question. “The Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha will be blessed by the people, and our chief minister will be Babu Singh Kushwaha,” he said.

Speaking of his plan for the Sahibabad constituency, AIMIM candidate Jha said, “Our party represents every section of the society. If I win, I will try to set up a government hospital in Sahibabad. I will also work to provide water supply to Khoda Colony,” Jha said.

Originally from Bihar, Jha presently lives in Shaheed Nagar.

Meanwhile, BJP rubbished the charges levelled by the AIMIM chief.

“We are doing the politics of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’. We don’t do politics of caste or religion. Our development works have benefitted every section of society, including the minorities,” said Dinesh Singhal, Ghaziabad district president of BJP.

SP leaders also said that they have garnered support from every section of society. “We are getting support from every section and class of people. Muslim voters are also with the SP,” said Rashid Malik, district president of SP.

Political experts viewed this as the AIMIM‘s attempt to make inroads in western UP.

“Owaisi’s alliance will get minorities‘ votes, but it is to be seen how much difference it makes. Owaisi’s party is still trying to make inroads in western UP,” said KK Sharma, associate professor (history) at MM College, Modinagar.

