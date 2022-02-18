Owner, manager booked for spa centre fire in Noida Sector 53

Police on Friday booked the owner and manager of the spa in Sector 53, where a fire broke out on Thursday evening, killing two people.

The owner has been identified as Anirudh Yadav, a resident of Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar, while the manager Jayprakash Yadav, is a native of Darbhanga in Bihar. Police said the spa was closed for one year due to Covid-19 related restrictions and the premise was opened on Thursday itself, when the tragic incident took place.

“The property’s lease agreement states Anirudh as the operator/owner of the spa”, said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, (ACP) Noida. He said manager Jayprakash fled the spot when the fire broke out at around 5.30pm.

Subhash Chand, sub-inspector at the Sector 24 police station, lodged a complaint and the FIR stated that the incident took place at the Jacuzzi Spa centre on the third floor of the Ashirwad Complex. “The spa management had ignored safety guidelines and did not install fire safety equipment in the premises,” he said.

ACP Verma said that primary investigation shows the fire originated due to a short circuit. “There were sofas and furniture in the spa that immediately caught fire. The fire soon spread and two persons – a man and a woman – died,” he said.

The chief fire safety officer, Arun Kumar, said that three fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the fire. “The spa’s fire safety measures were not up to the mark,” he said.

Harish Kumar, who works as a salesman at a sweetshop in the same complex, said that when the fire originated at the spa, local people immediately informed the police. “The police team and firefighters soon reached the spot. They contained the fire on the third floor and it did not spread to the other shops,” he said.

ACP Verma said the deceased were identified as Radha Chauhan,(26), a resident of Mahalaxmi Garden society in Greater Noida West and Ankush Anand,(30), a resident of Sector 135 in Noida. “Radha had recently joined the spa as a staff member. We also spoke to Anand’s family, who said that he may have gone there for some work and was not an employee at the spa,” he said.

Police have registered a case against Anirudh and Jayprakash under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “Electronic surveillance has revealed that Anirudh is somewhere in Hyderabad. We have launched a detailed investigation to arrest the two suspects,” ACP Verma added.