Panic in society as two suspects rob mother-daughter at knife point in Gaur City

Noida: A 32-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were allegedly held hostage, and robbed at knifepoint by two men in Gaur City in Greater Noida West on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The victim’s husband, 35, said in a complaint that the two suspects entered their flat on the eighth floor of 12th Avenue in Gaur City around 12:30pm on Tuesday, posing as polio vaccinators, when he had gone outside.

Yashpal Singh, station house officer (SHO), Bisrakh police station, “According to the complainant, the suspects had identified themselves as polio vaccinators. When the woman told them that her child does not need the polio dose, the suspects asked her for a glass of water. When she went inside to bring water, the suspects held the child at knifepoint and robbed her of her gold jewellery and escaped.”

Rakesh Ranjan, president of apartment owners’ association (AOA) of 12th Avenue, said that the woman informed her neighbours and the maintenance office about the incident immediately. “A group of residents gathered outside the housing complex, demanding prompt action against the suspects. Police and the maintenance office staff scanned CCTV footage of lifts and stairs, but could not see suspicious people or suspicious movement there,” Ranjan said.

The woman later informed the police that “she got back her valuables, and police are now doubtful about the case”, said officials.

SHO Singh said that the police could not trace the suspects from the CCTV footage. “We also scanned CCTV footage from entry and exit gates, but could not see anything suspicious. We are doubtful about the case... The police team left the housing complex in the evening, and around 8pm on Tuesday, the woman called the police on phone, and informed them that she found her stolen jewellery inside a small bag outside her flat,” he added.

Elamaran G, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that police are busy in election duties, and “it would be bad if the complaint was false in nature”. “We are investigating the matter to find out who returned the valuables, and action will be taken against the culprits.”