Park in Noida’s Sector 74 awaits development

An undeveloped park in Sector 74, which has been proposed for development by the Noida authority has been lying idle for years, worrying residents in the area who claim that the garbage and waste water accumulating in the park could lead to the outbreak of several air and water-borne diseases.

The vacant land has become a sort of dumping ground, sheltering mounds of garbage which have been dumped illegally. The land also has several pockets, where sewage water has accumulated over the course of time. The plot also has swings and a trampoline, which are used by children from a nearby slum close to Sarfabad village.

“This area, earmarked by the Noida authority, is to be developed into a park. However, it has not seen any development in the past few years. There are two such plots here that need immediate attention. The garbage, sewage water and the condition of the area, in general, is not just an eyesore for residents but also a health hazard. We have been following up with the authority since 2017, but nothing has been done yet,” said Arun Sharma, president of the Apartment Owners Association (AOA), Supertech Capetown.

Residents said that while the threat of an outbreak of water borne diseases looms large due to the vacant plot, that has become a harbour for both garbage and waste water, chances are that the dirty water may seep underground and upset the water table. Recent reports of over 20 people of a housing society in a neighbouring sector suffering from hepatitis A and jaundice has also worried residents.

“Jaundice, typhoid, colitis, dengue and malaria are just some of the various diseases that such poor living conditions can cause. There are many other health risks. Most of these builders extract ground water for supply illegally, since they have not taken the requisite permissions from the authorities. The sewage water being let out in this ground must have already polluted the ground water. Children are at maximum risk,” says Ritika Sinha, a resident of Golf City in Sector 75.

Officials from the Noida authority said the horticulture department recently visited the area and is planning to start development of the park soon. “It had been left fallow till now, but discussions have started to develop the park. We have also discussed with the forest department to develop a portion of the park as a Miyawaki forest,” said Indu Prakash, officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

Miyawaki is a traditional Japanese plantation technique to plant fast growing trees densely in a small area close to each other.

Prakash added that dense plantation was being considered as the 7X sectors have high population and not enough trees. More plantation can also help control pollution in the area. .