Parties shortlist poll candidates as resume submission, interviews get over

As political parties gear up to release the final list of their contesting candidates, most say that the process to decide the names took about a year -- beginning with the submission of prospective candidates’ biodata and ending with the screening process, which is currently in the final stages.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election is scheduled to be held from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. Ghaziabad will go to the polls in phase 1 on February 10. Under phase 1 of the election, candidates are to begin filing their nominations on January 14. The last date to file nominations is January 21; nominations will be scrutinised on January 24, and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is January 27.

Ghaziabad has 2,899,484 eligible voters as per the latest electoral rolls, comprising 1,605,081 men, 1,294,214 women and 189 transgender persons.

A member of the Samajwadi Party (SP) said they collected about 40 resumes of prospective candidates about 8-10 months ago and are likely to release the final list of candidates for the assembly seats of Ghaziabad district--Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and part of Dhaulana, which is in Hapur district-- within a week.

“These resumes were submitted by prospective candidates about 10 months ago. They sought candidates’ personal information and their contribution towards leading party activities, protests and the probable winning formula they think will make them stand out,” said Rahul Chaudhary, SP president, Ghaziabad.

He said that the party is primarily banking on the agenda of development and also how developmental projects during their earlier regime were allegedly not taken forward.

“In Ghaziabad, the Metro projects were taken up during our government and have not inched forward till now. Even overbridge at Hindon river could not be completed after five years. So, people have seen the development process. Our main fight is with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the development agenda,” he added.

The BJP office bearers, however, said that there has been multifold development during their government’s tenure since 2017 and they will take their activities a step forward this time.

BJP leaders said they received 52 resumes of prospective candidates.

“The resumes include those of all sitting MLAs. For Sahibabad, we received resumes of 17 people, including one of the sitting MLA. Likewise, we received eight resumes, including that of the sitting MLA, for the Ghaziabad seat. The party has shortlisted about 3-4 names for each assembly segment. The list is likely to be out within a week and our main fight is with the SP,” said Sanjeev Sharma, city president of the BJP.

There have been speculations that the party may replace some of its sitting MLAs with new candidates across the state.

Sharma said that the central committee of the party is in charge of deciding the allotment of tickets to sitting MLAs.

“The party’s central committee decides this in consultation with the state unit office bearers. We have a strong IT cell presence in UP and a wide outreach,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) officer bearers said that they have already finalised three candidates from Loni, Sahibabad and Muradnagar while two candidates from Modinagar and Ghaziabad will be finalised soon.

“We received about 20-25 applications for seats in Ghaziabad and called the prospective candidates to Lucknow for a detailed interview. Their applications were shortlisted and the prospective candidates were also called to Delhi for a screening. The process has been on for the past two months now. Our main criterion is to choose a candidate who has a strong presence and can carry forward policies of the party. We have already released the list of three candidates from Ghaziabad and the names of the other two will be finalised within a day or two,” said Tarunima Srivastava, state spokesperson of AAP.

“We are working vigorously to select candidates for seats which go to polls during phase 1 and 2 in the state. After a lot of calculation and thought process, we have decided our promises for people of UP and most of the policies which were implemented in Delhi will also be rolled out here,” she added.

She added that the party considers BJP its main opposition.

Congress workers said that they received about 26 resumes initially, and more later on.

“The party has planned to give 40% seats to women and--we plan to announce two women candidates in Ghaziabad. The list is likely to be released after January 14,” said Ashutosh Gupta, media coordinator for the party’s city unit.

