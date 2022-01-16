Patients requiring hospitalisation double in two days as Ghaziabad gets 1422 fresh Covid cases

Ghaziabad: Around 31 Covid-19 patients, who were hospitalised between December last year and January 13 this year, almost doubled to 61 in two days on Saturday (December 15), according to official statistics of the district health department.

The officials, however, said that the increase in the number of Covid patients requiring hospitalisation is still minimal, and the recent additions were those whose details were not uploaded by the hospitals.

The official records indicated that the district received 1,422 more fresh Covid cases on Saturday, and the tally of active patients has gone up to 10,801 after the home isolation period was over for 1,224 patients.

“The sudden increase in patients requiring hospitalisation is due to non-uploading of patients’ reports by the hospital. When we checked, they started uploading the reports. We, however, maintain that the present wave of Covid has affected a large number of people, but the severity is still very low. In all, we have seven out of 61 patients who require intermittent oxygen supply,” said Dr Sunil Tyagi, additional chief medical officer.

Between December and the week ending January 5-11, the district has witnessed a highest positivity of 9.76% with 5,823 Covid cases out of 59,681 samples tested. The lowest was recorded in the first week of December from December 1-7, when the positivity rate was lowest at 0.03%. During this week, the district reported seven Covid cases out of the 26,067 samples tested. The positivity rate during the last four days of the current week has further spiked to 16.69% with 39,811 samples, yielding 6,646 positive cases.

The sample positivity rate now stands at 10.95%, as of January 15, while the overall positivity rate since the start of the pandemic stands at 2.94%.

The recovery rate in the district now stands at 83.63%, which the officials said will improve further as more Covid patients from home isolation are marked as discharged after the period of seven days of home isolation.

“A majority of patients have been recovering within three to five days, with mild symptoms like fever and cough among others. In case the symptoms persist for more than five days, it is a cause of concern. If we look at the trend, the present infection is not severe, but it spreads fast. So, it is expected that herd immunity will be developed as a result,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

