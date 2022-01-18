Pet dog attacks minor boy in Greater Noida; 2 held for assaulting victim’s uncle

Greater Noida: Police arrested two people on Monday after their pet dog allegedly attacked a six-year-old boy in Badalpur in Greater Noida on Sunday, said officials.

The victim -- Shaurya, 6 -- was admitted to a nearby private hospital after he suffered injuries to his legs. He is fine, and has been discharged, said the police.

Elamaran G, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that 30-year-old Manveer Basoya, a resident of Sadopur village, filed a complaint at the Badalpur police station on Monday, saying that his nephew, Shaurya, was playing near his home on Sunday when a neighbour’s pet dog -- a Dogo Argentino breed -- mauled him.

The dog inflicted deep wounds in the legs of the child. A video of the incident was also widely circulated on social media, in which the dog could be seen attacking the child as two women tried to rescue him. Later, a man was seen rescuing the child.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Badalpur police station, said that the dog owner Rajinder Singh, 40, was watching the incident from his rooftop but he did not stop his pet dog. “On Sunday evening, when Basoya went to Rajinder’s house and questioned him about his apathy... Rajinder, his brother Jagat Singh, 50, and nephew Saurabh Singh, 27, manhandled and abused him,” said the SHO, adding that Basoya filed the police complaint after this episode.

A case was registered against the three suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 323(punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (intentional insult) at the Badalpur police station on Monday.

“A police officer visited the spot and arrested Rajinder and Saurabh from their residence. Rajinder earlier shifted the dog in question to a relative’s house... The two suspects were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Monday,” Kumar added.

Police have launched a search to nab Jagat, who is still on the run, at the earliest, he said.