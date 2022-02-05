PM Narendra Modi raises builder-buyer issues of Noida in virtual chaupal

If any party other than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted to power, it will give free rein to the builder mafia as in the past, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting on Friday, adding that no one knows about the builder-administration nexus better than the people of Noida.

“The nakli samajwadi parivarwadis (fake socialist dynasts) has given a free rein to the builder mafia for years and are waiting to do so again. They will attack the pockets of the middle class and turn them over to the real estate mafia. Who knows this better than the people of Noida and Ghaziabad? From ration to commission mafia, and liquor vend mafia to mining mafia, they have been running them all. Our women are the biggest strength in fighting these mafias,” said Modi, addressing the jan chaupal that was live-streamed in the five pollbound western Uttar Pradesh districts of Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur and Aligarh.

The districts go to polls on February 10, in the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Praising chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Prime Minister said in the past five years, the state government had given a big push to industries in Noida and helped set up multiple start-ups, especially those led by women.

He also attacked the opposition for “spreading lies and rumours about Covid vaccination”.

“If not for the persistence of the BJP government and the vaccination targets achieved, a variant like Omicron would have wreaked havoc. Noida has achieved the maximum vaccination target in UP,” he said.

According to the health department, the state has already achieved 100% first-dose vaccination and 70% second-dose vaccination.

“UP has seen the double benefit of this double engine government (BJP governments at the Centre and state) during the pandemic. If people had listened to these rumourmongers and not taken the vaccine, imagine what would have happened during the Omicron wave. These parties did not hesitate in playing with people’s lives,” Modi said.

Opposition parties condemned the Prime Minister’s statements and asked what the “double-engine” had done in the past five years.

“The Prime Minister was forced to talk about the builder mafia in Noida only after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took up the matter personally and got immense support from the people. The BJP keeps saying that the mafia originated during the regime of previous governments, but they had a great opportunity in the past five years to resolve these problems when they had a “double-engine government”. But they did nothing because they are also part of the real estate nexus. In spite of the CAG report clearly stating the role of Noida authority in illegal real estate dealings, the BJP did not take action against a single official of the Noida authority,” said Pankhuri Pathak, Congress candidate from Noida constituency.

According to Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, the BJP is only trying to blame other parties to hide its shortcomings over the past five years.

“During the last election, they promised to resolve all these issues, but buyers are still harassed. So what has the previous regime done except make false promises? Imagine the pain of the homebuyers who cannot get their flats registered and live in them, or sell them in their time of need. The truth is that the BJP is part of the builder mafia and only benefited them,” said Gaurav Yadav, spokesperson, SP, Noida.