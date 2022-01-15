Police arrest man for kidnapping, raping 13-year-old girl in Noida Sector 142

The Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested a 23-year-old man from Noida Sector 143 on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Noida on Sunday (January 9), officials said.

The suspect, a native of Sambhal, lives in a village under the Sector 142 police station jurisdiction, and is an electrician by profession. The victim, 13, is a neighbor of the suspect.

“According to the complaint filed by the victim’s elder brother, the minor girl was on her way to a shop in the village on Sunday evening when the suspect abducted the minor, and raped her. Later, she returned home and narrated the ordeal to her family,” said Uttam Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 142 police station, on Friday.

A case was registered against the suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (punishment for sexual assault) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Sector 142 police station on Wednesday (January 12), police said.

A medical examination has been conducted on the girl.

“Police teams were formed to nab the suspect who had been absconding since the incident. On the basis of surveillance and a tip, the suspect was arrested from the Sector 143 metro station area on Thursday,” Kumar added.

It was revealed during investigation that another kidnappingcase was registered against the suspect in Ghaziabad.

“A case was registered against the suspect at the Vijay Nagar police station in Ghaziabad in Februaryfor kidnapping a woman in her 20s. He was arrested in connection with the case, but was later released on bail,” said Kumar.

The suspect was produced before a magistrate and sent to jail on Friday.