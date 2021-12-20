Police hold meet with senior residents in Noida, assure them ‘full support’

The Noida police organised a meeting with nearly 40 senior residents of the city under the ‘Savera Yojana’ — an initiative launched by the Uttar Pradesh police in 2019, with an aim to provide the elderly people with emotional support and also help them with their daily needs — in Sector 11 on Saturday, said officials on Sunday. It was organised following the directions of the police commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar, Alok Singh, they added.

“We met nearly 40 senior residents of the city at a community hall in Noida Sector 11 on Saturday and asked about their well-being. We exchanged cellphone numbers, and assured them full support... A few of them told us that they often feel lonely, so we have directed the local police check post in-charge, Manoj Kumar, to visit them from time to time. We will also send volunteers to help them in buying medicines, vegetables, food items among others,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Noida.

The police queried about the well-being of the elderly people, and issues faced by them. The Noida police has been taking measures like setting up barricades and improving patrolling in the areas among others, to improve the safety of the senior residents of the city, the officials added.

The police team also educated the attendees about cyber fraud . “We asked them not to share their personal information with unknown callers... they may get cheated by them... We had a fruitful meeting, and we will work on the feedback and take required measures to improve their lifestyle,” Verma said.

Anjana Bhagi, general secretary of Sector 11 residents’ welfare association, said that there are nearly 500 houses in the area, and the elderly people live in at least 100 of these houses. “They face different problems... loneliness, psychological issues among others. During the meeting, they had told the police that heavy vehicles ply on the roads, which create a nuisance. So, police put up barricades and stopped entry of heavy vehicles there from Sunday, and also increased their presence across the sector,” Bhagi said.