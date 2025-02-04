Police to seize 384 FIITJEE-linked bank accounts

Noida: Nearly 384 private bank accounts associated with FIITJEE, a coaching institute for competitive exams, are being seized following parents’ police complaint against the FIITJEE Noida Sector 62 centre for breach of trust by closing abruptly on January 22, said officers on Monday. On January 24, Noida police registered a case of under sections 316 (criminal breach of trust) and 61 (criminal breach of trust) against the FIITJEE Noida centre including the founder, after hundreds of parents approached police alleging that the institute shut down the Noida centre without any prior information. (HT Photo (Archive))

The Noida centre is currently not operational.

A case of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust has been registered against the nine officials, including the FIITJEE founder Dinesh Kumar Goyal, at Sector 58 police station, they added.

“In last 10 days, we identified as many as 384 bank accounts associated with FIITJEE in which parents were transferring fees. These bank accounts are mainly opened at three private banks and are operated by all centres. We have written a letter to the bank to seize these bank accounts. Few of them are seized and the process is underway to seize all,” said Noida deputy commissioner of police Ram Badan Singh.

In one of the banks’ accounts, police identified ₹60 lakh is deposited in total. “Investigation is underway to identify the other bank accounts,” said Sector 58 station house officer (SHO) Amit Kumar, adding that since January 24 over 350 parents have approached police against the FIITJEE.

“They (FIITJEE administration) assured police that they will start the classes within a week, as they have resumed it in Delhi. The same assurance mail was also sent to parents,” the SHO added.

Police have also sent official notice to the founder of FIITJEE and other suspects to submit their reply in connection with the case.

Some parents want government measures to regulate coaching centres.

Sanjay Pandey, a parent working as a senior official at the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), said, “I enrolled my son, a student of Class 10, at FIITJEE last year. When he was in 9th standard. The fees for the IITJEE course were ₹4.40 lakh, and I paid ₹3.90 lakh in multiple instalments. Only one or two instalments are left.”

“Despite paying the money, they (FIITJEE) abruptly shut down the Noida tuition centre. Because of all the chaos at the private coaching centre, my son is suffering. The government should regulate these private coaching centres so that they cannot play with the hard-earned money of parents and future of the children,” he added.

The suspects have been identified as Dinesh Kumar Goyal, the founder; Ramesh Batlish, the director of Noida FIITJEE; and staff members -- Monila Goel; Partha Halder; Sadhu Ram Bansal; Rushtam Dinshaw Batliwala; Shashikant Dubey; Mohit Sardana; and Aanad Raman P, said police.