Political parties set sights on Jewar, western UP’s new business hub

With Jewar becoming the new business hub, spurring growth in western Uttar Pradesh with its line-up of projects, which includes the Noida international airport that is being developed along the Yamuna Expressway, political parties are nominating their veteran leaders to contest from the seat this assembly elections.

The Jewar seat grabbed eyeballs after the Rashtriya Lok Dal nominated senior leader Avtar Singh Bhadana (60) for this constituency. Bhadana is a native of Faridabad, which was once represented by him. He also became an MP from Meerut and won the assembly seat of Meerapur before joining the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

“I want to fight from Jewar because I wish to work for all communities. Farmers and many other people from other communities have not been given their due respect. I will fight for their rights,” said Bhadana after he was named as the RJD candidate from Jewar.

Currently, Thakur Dhirendra Singh is the incumbent MLA from Jewar, who won the state assembly elections for the first time in 2017 on a BJP ticket. The Bahujan Samaj Party has already named Narendra Dedha (50), an ex-journalist from Jewar while Congress has fielded Manoj Chaudhary (50) for this seat.

“Avtar Singh Bhadana has joined our party because he has realized that Lokdal, along with Samajwadi Party, is going to form the government in UP in 2022. We will win Jewar seat because the farmers want a change this time,” said Trilok Tyagi, national general secretary of Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Jewar has become a focal point of politics this time because it has attracted international investors as many projects, such as the Noida airport, Film City, medical device park and other mega projects have been proposed in the region.

Dhirendra Singh however is quite confident that he will easily win because he and his party have worked a lot in this constituency. “We have made the airport a reality in this area. Apart from this, we have built two government colleges, skills institutions, film city and apparel park, creating jobs for the youth and boosting growth in the region. We have worked for the farmers, whose blessings I am sure we’ll get in the elections,” said Singh.

