Pollution levels drop, wind speed helps improve air quality

There was a marginal drop in the pollution levels in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad on Sunday due to wind speeds, enough to bring back the air quality index (AQI) of the three cities back to the ‘poor’ from the ‘very poor’ category, according to weather experts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Noida recorded an AQI of 286 in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday against 355 in the ‘very poor’ category a day earlier. On Sunday, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida recorded the AQI at 294 and 283, respectively — both in the ‘poor’ category, against 327 and 335 — both in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Noida recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures at 25 degrees Celsius (°C) and 14 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday. Humidity levels in the city hovered around 69% on Sunday. The wind velocity was recorded at six kilometres per hour (kmph). Noida saw a clear sky on Sunday, with a prediction of a possible rainfall on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city on Monday are likely to be 25 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Greater Noida saw a similar trend as that of Noida on Sunday, said the officials.

On Sunday, Ghaziabad recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures at 25 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels at 66% and wind velocity at seven kmph. The city sky was clear on Sunday, with a slim chance of precipitation on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city on Monday are likely to be 24 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively.