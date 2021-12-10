Pollution levels spike in Ghaziabad, Noida as wind speed drops

After a day of respite on Wednesday, when the air quality in Noida and Greater Noida was recorded in the “moderate” zone, pollution levels once again spiked on Thursday to take the air quality back to the “poor” category, as wind speeds dropped, according to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s 4pm bulletin on Thursday, Greater Noida and Noida recorded air quality index (AQI) of 297 and 277, respectively, in the “poor” category— they were both in the “moderate zone” on Wednesday. The AQI of Ghaziabad, meanwhile, was at 303, under the “very poor” category — it was in the “poor” category on Wednesday.

“The conditions in Ghaziabad are different from those in Greater Noida and Noida. Here, we have a huge vehicle base and also thousands of vehicles that pass through the state highways and national highways criss-crossing the city. Local sources such as vehicular emissions impact AQI levels as also the adverse meteorological conditions,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UP pollution control board, Ghaziabad.

An AQI reading between 0 and 50 is considered ”good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 ”moderate”, 201 and 300 ”poor”, 301 and 400 ”very poor”, and 401 and 500 ”severe”.

HT visited the outskirts of Ghaziabad city on Thursday morning and saw moderate fog, with reduced visibility, on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, near Dasna and Masuri.

“The foggy conditions prevailed till 10am Thursday after which sunshine was visible and the skies cleared up. The visibility remained low only during the morning hours,” said Ajay Yadav, a resident of Dasna.

The IMD officials said there is no prediction of fog as such for the next couple of days in Delhi or nearby areas.

“Fog will happen once the temperature starts declining further. Even then, fog depends on a number of conditions. The wind speed on Thursday was calm and this could have resulted in the accumulation of pollutants,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist from IMD.

A forecast by the Union earth ministry’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, on Thursday, winds are likely to be moderate, enhancing mixing and ventilation of pollutants for next three days.

“Air quality for the next three days is likely to improve gradually but within the lower end of ”poor” or “moderate” category. During December 12-14, low winds are likely, leading to weak dispersion and degradation of air quality. From December 15 onwards, significant improvement is expected due to high wind speed,” the forecast said.

