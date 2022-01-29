Poster, cut-out biz in Ghaziabad hit due to poll campaign curbs

With about 11 days left for the campaign to end for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, traders dealing in poll paraphernalia in Ghaziabad, who make a quick buck in the poll season, are a harried lot. Political parties and candidates are not placing orders for publicity materials as they used to during previous elections, they said, adding that campaigning is dull on account of restrictions put in place by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ghaziabad district usually sees hectic campaigning during elections, but this time around, political rallies, road shows, banners and posters lined up on streets and groups of supporters on boisterous campaign trails are missing.

Taking into account the situation that has arisen because of the pandemic, the ECI barred roadshows, padayatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and poll processions till January 31. A lot of election campaign materials are used through these modes but there are restrictions this time since the poll schedule was announced by the ECI on January 8.

In the wake of finalisation of candidates for phase 1 of the assembly elections, the ECI decided to allow physical meetings (from January 28 to February 8) of concerned political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 persons.

Traders and businessmen involved in arranging publicity materials during elections say that their business is dull and orders have dropped as much by 80-90 percent as compared to the previous assembly election in 2017.

“The business is dull and there is absolutely no demand for cut-outs this time. During previous elections, there were about 30 orders for big cut-outs of the candidates. Our business has come down by 80-90 percent. There are about 250 flex-machines with different businessmen in the entire district and we have about 10 people who make cut-outs and other outdoor publicity materials for candidates,” said Nitin Vasudeva, a trader based in Navyug Market.

“As of now, we don’t have orders from the major political parties, while orders from other candidates have also not arrived so far. As of now, candidates are focusing more on online and door-to-door campaigns,” Vasudeva added.

Even those who are involved in printing pamphlets, stickers and other materials, which are generally used during door-to-door campaigning, said that there is hardly any business.

“We prepare pamphlets, banners, posters, stickers and there is hardly any demand for them now. There are some orders in the pipeline, but business this time is about 40 percent less than the previous state election. Even though symbols have been allotted, candidates are shying away from placing bulk orders. They are expecting the ECI restrictions to go after January 31. So, in a sense, we are expecting orders only after January 31,” said Nakul Juneja, who runs a flex-printing business on the Delhi-Meerut Road.

In Ghaziabad, there are 52 contesting candidates in the fray for the five assembly seats of Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Modinagar, which will go to polls on February 10 for the first phase of the election.

“Traders are expecting business to pick up once the restrictions go away. Already, we have suffered during the pandemic due to lockdowns and curbs and were expecting to get much-needed business ahead of the election. But it has not been the case so far. Be it tent operators, caterers, transport providers, almost everyone is feeling the heat as there is no brisk business this time around due to these restrictions,” said Pradeep Gupta, convener of Vyapari Ekta Samiti, a traders’ union based in Indirapuram.

The ECI though increased the expenditure limit for each candidate from Rs28 lakh to Rs40 lakh.

“Door-to-door campaigning is the best form to reach out to voters and convert them to votes. During past decades, this form had gained momentum but with restrictions setting in, candidates are trying to reach out through online modes,” said KK Sharma, associate professor (history) from MM College, Modinagar.

Restrictions have forced the political heavyweights to come out in the open for door-to-door campaigns or closed-door meetings.

Leaders belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have already hit the streets with door-to-door campaigns in several districts of western UP and other party leaders are likely to follow suit.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati will launch her poll campaign from Agra through a public meeting on February 2.

