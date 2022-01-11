Precaution dose vaccination begins in Noida

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar health department on Monday administered 4,468 booster doses to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) as well as those over 60 with co-morbidities at 105 centres. Thirty of these centres are exclusively administering the booster dose.

Apart from government centres, several private centres also inoculated over 5,000 people. According to data from the health department, 46,247 HCWs and FLWs need to be vaccinated with the booster dose in Noida in total.

Additionally, around 170,000 senior citizens have been administered both vaccine doses in the district so far.

Officials said that the response for the booster dose in Noida has been better than expected, especially among healthcare workers.

“There was misinformation earlier about the vaccine and the response was mild when vaccination started last January. We had to run awareness programs and conduct camps in hospitals. However, people are more willing to take the additional shot now and the response will increase in the next few days,” said Dr Amit Vikram, district immunisation officer.

Senior citizens who took the booster dose said that the vaccination has been helpful in reducing the severity of infection and should be taken by all those eligible. “We came for our vaccine on the first day itself as we have seen our family struggle during the second wave. Some of our younger relatives suffered much when they got infected by Covid as they had not taken the vaccine yet. I had mild symptoms, probably because I had taken both doses,” said Bijendra Rai, a senior citizen who took the booster dose at a private hospital in Sector 137 on Monday.

The state government has also asked all districts to finish vaccinating all children in the 15-17 age group by January 15. Noida has inoculated 30,266 children in this category already. According to estimates, the district has a target of 116,000 in this category and still needs to vaccinate over 85,000.

An average of 17,000 people in the 15-17 age group will have to be vaccinated daily to meet the target in Noida. However, not more than 5,000 are being vaccinated daily so far. Officials said that while the number of centres is being increased, more online slots are also being allotted for adolescents.

“There are already around 79 vaccination centres for the 15-17 age group and every centre is administering about 250-300 doses daily. However, while some centres are overcrowded, others have few beneficiaries. We may be changing dose allocation. Also, we request that people check centres online and go for vaccination even if slots are not available, since offline slots are available in most centres,” said Dr Vikram.