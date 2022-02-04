Priyanka campaigns for Dadri candidate, tweets on homebuyer issues

In an unscheduled visit to Dadri on Thursday morning, All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned for party candidate Deepak Bhati Chotiwala and later tweeted about the “injustice” faced by homebuyers in the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Injustice is being done to flat buyers in Noida, Greater Noida openly. For many years, they have had to live as tenants in their own houses without registries. The fault lies with the builders, the collusion of the administration and the builders, but the flat buyers have to suffer. During the Noida jansamvad, I assured homebuyers that the Congress party is with them and will help them in this fight,” Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi.

Chotiwala said Gandhi Vadra discussed homebuyers’ issues with him. “She told me that she had met some homebuyers in Noida on Monday. I told her that a large chunk of homebuyers lives in Dadri constituency and I had also given them an affidavit of promises. She said this matter needs to be taken up on priority,” said Chotiwala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dadri, comprising Greater Noida West as well as Noida’s sectors 135, 137, 142 and 168, is a major real estate hub where an estimated 50,000 homebuyers are still struggling to get possession and execute registry of their flats.

According to party workers, Gandhi Vadra was scheduled to go to Bulandshahr for a door-to-door campaign via Gautam Budh Nagar. Upon the Dadri candidate’s request, she tweaked her plan and the campaign, which lasted about an hour, to her itinerary. “This was Gandhi Vadra’s first visit to the area and people gave her a rousing reception, especially women who had gathered to meet her in large numbers,” said Chotiwala.

As the crowd swelled, the sound of people raising slogans for Gandhi Vadra drowned out the drumbeats leading the procession. As the campaign progressed, residents showered flower petals on Gandhi Vadra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, while campaigning for party candidate Pankhuri Pathak, Gandhi Vadra had met homebuyers during her roundtable discussion with residents of Noida. Homebuyers spoke to her regarding delayed registries, possession and delivery of flats in Gautam Budh Nagar.

“All of Gautam Budh Nagar district is plagued with this issue. Residents feel cheated and betrayed, and the current government has failed to resolve their issues. Every day, I go on door-to-door campaigns and meet homebuyers,” said Pathak.

Some homebuyers, meanwhile, asked why the Congress didn’t take up the issue when it was in power.According to Abhishek Kumar, president of Noida Extension Flat Owners’ Association (NEFOWA), the issue has been pending since 2011.

“When Congress was at the Centre, homebuyers met Rahul Gandhi three times between 2013 and 2014. We had the same demands, that there should be a regulation of the real estate industry. Now with just seven days to go for the elections, they are showing concern. If Gandhi Vadra had raised the matter even six months ago, we would have trusted that their concerns are genuine,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gautam Budh Nagar goes to polls in the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly election on February 10.

Over 50,000 homebuyers in Gautam Budh Nagar – of whom 25,000 are struggling with registry issues and others with possession issues—are part of NEFOWA, which was established in 2011.

Kumar said homebuyers have reservations against incumbent MLA Tejpal Nagar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as candidates of other parties. “We have met chief minister Yogi Adityanath five times in the last five years but to no avail,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders blamed the Congress for the issue.

“The whole builder-buyer issue started when the Congress was in power at the Centre. They overlooked everything at that time. We have been trying to resolve the whole mess for the past few years, because of which thousands of buyers have been able to get their flats. Several builders have been jailed or penalised and many other projects have been expedited. The situation is so complicated that we are still grappling to find solutions,” said Pankaj Singh, Noida MLA, who is again contesting from Noida on a BJP ticket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to political analysts, the blame game between political parties is only going to hurt homebuyers. “Political parties have long been playing the blame game but a concrete blueprint and solution is needed to resolve these issues. Political parties should stop looking at 50,000 distressed homebuyers as 50,000 votes and offer them solutions,” said Dr Bhawna Sharma, assistant professor (political science) at Amity University, Noida.

--With inputs from Snehil Sinha

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON