Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns for Congress candidate in Noida

All women must realise the power they have and must unite to declare that they want politics for their future, self-reliance and independence, exhorted All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while kicking off her poll campaigning in the state on Monday from Noida.

Going door to door, canvassing votes for party candidate Pankhuri Pathak in Noida, Gandhi Vadra said, “All women must realise the power they have. Today, women are not considered politically empowered... why is that? They constitute half the population but are still not taken seriously in politics because they are not united. All women must unite and declare that they want politics for their future, self-reliance, independence and demand a chance to fight,” she said.

She also discussed issues regarding pending registries and delivery of flats with homebuyers, and questioned the accountability of the chief minister.

Gandhi Vadra said, “(A chief minister) has to meet people and address their concerns. But that does not happen in Uttar Pradesh, because politicians engage in the politics of caste and religion. They have no accountability and, hence, you all are being ignored.”

She also held discussions with ASHA and Anganwadi workers, homebuyers, small and medium industrialists, farmers and women activists.

Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign with the slogan “ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon (I am a woman, I can fight)” to make a strong pitch for women these polls. Noida in Gautam Budh Nagar district is scheduled to go to polls in the first phase of the state election on February 10. The constituency has 713,696 general electors, of whom 309,530 are women, while 404,157 are men, according to official data.

Gandhi Vadra went door-to-door along the Jama Masjid mosque in an urban settlement in Sector 8 seeking votes for Pathak. A majority of residents there work in local factories and industries.

Speaking to residents, Gandhi Vadra said, “The election should be fought on issues of development. Why is there no handpump in localities, why do people not get water, why have the streets not been made, why are people not getting jobs – these questions need to be answered. The government must tell the people why the percentage of budget spent on education has been reduced in comparison to the past. Why do they not talk about budget to be spent on health-care facilities? We are saying that these should be poll issues. Spreading casteism and communalism only helps political parties.”

The settlement was chock-a-block with people trying to get a glimpse of the Congress leader.

“We have never had a politician in this locality. Gandhi’s visit is historical for us. This gives us hope that maybe we can see some development in the area in the future,” said Seeta Devi, a 65-year-old resident of the colony.

Talking about the issues in his locality, Umar Farukh, 29, a resident, said those living there have no access to clean drinking water. “We have to buy drinking water from the market which costs us dearly. When we ask authorities for water connections, they tell us that our locality is illegal. But when it comes to asking for votes, we are the first ones they remember,” he said.

Later, Gandhi also met Mahila Morcha members in Sector 72.

Speaking to reporters after the campaign, she said that her party will be contesting all the 403 assembly seats these elections after nearly three decades.

“It is after almost three decades that the Congress will be fighting the assembly polls on all 403 seats of Uttar Pradesh. I think it is a major achievement.”

The Congress fought the 2017 assembly elections with the Samajwadi Party (SP) as an ally. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the polls, bagging over 300 of the 403 seats, while the Congress-SP combine managed less than 60 seats.

Gandhi also attacked Pankaj Singh, the incumbent Noida MLA and son of defence minister Rajnath Singh, saying he is never seen on the ground while Pathak has been going door-to-door, talking to voters and discussing their grievances.

“She is available. She takes people’s phone calls, goes out and meets them, resolves their issues. She will win because the people of Noida are suffering and worried. People say they have not even seen their MLA but only his advertisements,” Gandhi Vadra said.

“There is a need to talk about jobs, education, healthcare and women safety. They (BJP) talk about 80% versus 20% (religious majority vs minorities). We say, talk about the percentage of youngsters who do not have jobs, talk about education, what percentage of the budget will you put in education, healthcare. Tell people about the money spent during the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said, referring to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s “80 vs 20” comment during an election speech -- 80% voters (Hindus) will be on one side and the remaining 20% (minorities) on the other.

Experts said the Gandhi Vadra’s campaign focussing on women is a refreshing change in Uttar Pradesh politics.

“The Congress’s focus on women during this election is a refreshing change in Uttar Pradesh politics, which is usually dominated by caste and religion. However, with just 10 days to go for Noida to vote, it might be too late for Gandhi Vadra to hit the ground now,” said Dr Bhawna Sharma, assistant professor (political science) at Amity University, Noida.

“Our campaign is focused on women empowerment and our manifesto is named ‘Shakti Vidhaan’, which is named after the goddess. That’s why we decided to start the campaign by seeking her blessings.” said Pathak, after visiting the 40-year-old Kalibari temple in Sector 26 with Gandhi Vadra before hitting the campaign trail.

