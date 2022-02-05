Priyanka in Ghaziabad: Discourse should be on development, not ‘charbi’ and ‘garmi’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the discourse in the state should be about development and not about “charbi” and “garmi”, in a veiled reference to speeches given by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary.

Gandhi Vadra was in Ghaziabad on Friday for door-to-door campaigning in Vijay Nagar (Ghaziabad assembly seat) and Khoda (Sahibabad assembly seat) for the respective Congress candidates.

In the five seats of Ghaziabad, which are presently held by BJP MLAs, the Congress has fielded five party workers or loyalists. From Ghaziabad, the party has fielded Sushant Goyal, the son of late Congress MP Surendra Prakash Goyal, while from Sahibabad, the party has fielded Sangeeta Tyagi, a teacher and wife of late Congress spokesperson Rajeev Tyagi.

Speaking to reporters in Vijay Nagar, Gandhi Vadra said, “I have come here to say that the political discourse should be on development. I went to a small shop and spoke to the couple running it. They told me about their hardships since the start of the pandemic and the lockdown. They said they were finding it difficult to repay bank loans and also the school fee of their children. The husband and wife are still working hard. On the other hand, in the Union Budget, they (the BJP government) have rolled out sops for their friends who are big businessmen.”

When asked about a widely shared video on social media, in which she, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary could be seen greeting and waving at one another as their motorcades met in Bulandshahr on Thursday, Gandhi Vadra said, “There should be no place for “charbi” and ”garmi” jibes. These are all gestures that etiquette dictates and also a part of our tradition.”

Adityanath had recently said the “khoon ki garmi (hot-headedness)” of SP and RLD leaders would cool down once the assembly election results come in.

Chaudhary, during campaigning, had said, “ EVM pe hand pump ke button ko dabakar is tarah vote do ki BJP leaders ki charbi utar jayen ( Vote for the RLD in such large numbers that the BJP leaders lose their arrogance).”

During her door-to-door campaign, crowds emerged in thousands to get a glimpse of Gandhi Vadra as she walked through the narrow lanes of Vijay Nagar and Khoda Colony. People showered petals on her and lined up outside their houses to greet her. Gandhi Vadra obliged them by shaking their hands and clicking selfies even as her security personnel tried in vain to control the crowd.

“She visited us for about 15 minutes and enquired about our well-being. My wife and I told her about our small grocery shop and we also told her about our problems in making loan payments and the school fee of our two daughters. She assured us help and also gave us a book and a bracelet scribbled with the words, “Ladki hu, lad sakti hu (I’, a woman and I can fight)”. She had a glass of water but as there was little time, we could not make her a cup of tea,” said Sunil Kumar, whose house Gandhi Vadra visited in Bagu Colony.

The Bagu Colony in Vijay Nagar and Khoda Colony near Indirapuram are densely populated and majorly house people who take up daily jobs and run small shops or businesses.

“The government has done nothing to help these people or even those who suffered during the lockdown. Farmers are also in a bad way and they are a big factor these elections,” the Congress leader said.

The last time any Congress candidate won an assembly seat from Ghaziabad was in 2002 when late Surendra Prakash Goyal defeated his rival BJP candidate, Baleshwar Tyagi, by a margin of 4,526 votes.

Pointing to the party’s dismal performance since then, the BJP functionaries said this time, too, the Congress would lose.

“They have realised that they will not be able to get any seat in Uttar Pradesh and are helping out Akhilesh Yadav. They can be called the ”C team” of the Samajwadi Party. The BJP has taken development to new strides and there is employment available to people,” said Chandra Mohan, spokesperson and secretary of the BJP state unit.

Political observers said he performance of the Congress remains to be seen.

“Their leaders are campaigning and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is a natural crowd-puller. So, it is to be seen whether the huge crowds seen during her campaigns would also translate into votes,” said Sanjay Mishra, associate professor (political science) from MMH Degree College, Ghaziabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON