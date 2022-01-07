Rain gives Ghaziabad its first moderate air day in over 2 months

Light rainfall since Wednesday had positively impacted the overall air quality in Ghaziabad to give the city its first “moderate” air quality day in over two months on Thursday. The last time the city saw a moderate day was on October 26, and since then, the air quality index (AQI) has been oscillating between “severe” and “very poor” categories.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin on Thursday, the Ghaziabad city recorded an AQI of 179, while Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 182, both in the “moderate” category. The AQI for Noida was 252, in the “poor” category.

An AQI reading between 0 and 50 is considered ”good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 ”moderate”, 201 and 300 ”poor”, 301 and 400 ”very poor”, and 401 and 500 ”severe”.

The officials of the UP pollution control board (UPPCB) said that favourable meteorological conditions has helped improve the city improve its AQI on Thursday and the impact was largely due to the light rainfall triggered by a western disturbance.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted that the better conditions are likely to prevail till January 9, under the influence of another western disturbance.

“The dip in pollution levels is a result of light rainfall and favourable meteorological conditions. On our part, we are still carrying out measures listed under the Graded Response Action Plan. Since light rain may continue over the days, it is likely that the air quality will improve even further,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UPPCB.

According to IMD statistics, the Ghaziabad district recorded 2.5mm of rainfall on January 6 and about the same amount of rainfall between January 1 and January 5.

On October 26, 2021, the Ghaziabad city recorded an AQI of 176, in the “moderate” category, and later, the pollution levels spiked to “severe” levels for 10 consecutive days (starting November 4, 2021) during the post-Diwali period. Thursday ended this long spell of high pollution levels that had lasted for over two months, pollution control board officials said.

“The city achieving “moderate” air quality is a big achievement in itself. But it is due to rainfall activity and not due to any effort by local agencies. During the initial days of winter, the officials blamed stubble burning for pollution and later the festival season. But the pollution failed to reduce even after all that and additional efforts at the local level were required. But that did not happen, and now it is the rain that has ended the continued spell of high pollution,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.

