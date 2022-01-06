Range named after Shooter Dadi inaugurated at Noida Sports Complex in Sector 21A

The Noida authority on Wednesday opened a special facility -- Noida Shooting Range -- and named it after noted Shooter Dadi Chandro Tomar for sports lovers in the city, officials said.

Located inside the Noida Sports Complex in Sector 21A, the facility will provide training to budding shooting talent in Noida and neighbouring districts like Bulandshahr, Hapur, Meerut and Ghaziabad among others, said the officials.

The authority has spent ₹13.97 crore on the shooting range facility, which will provide spaces for practicing with 10M pistol, and 25M and 50M rifles, and events inside the building.

“Shooting is an emerging sport in our country, and a lot of students are opting that as a career now. This facility in Noida is one of its kind, with a world class state-of-the-art infrastructure, where students from western Uttar Pradesh can get their training, and make the country proud by winning medals at world events,” said Pankaj Singh MLA of Noida, who was present at the Wednesday event.

Member of Parliament of Gautam Budh Nagar Dr Mahesh Sharma, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, and Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari were present at the opening ceremony of the shooting range facility.

“We requested Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to name the shooting range facility after Dadi Chandro Tomar to pay respect to the great shooter, whom we have lost recently. So, the CM named the facility after the shooter, who has become an icon in our society for her achievements in sports,” said Dhirendra Singh.

Several sportspersons, including the family members of Chandro Tomar, were also present at the event.

“We have named this facility after Chandro Tomar because it will inspire the new generation to take up shooting as a career,” said Maheshwari.

The multi-purpose indoor stadium, which was built at a cost of ₹101 crore and can accommodate 4,000 people will also be up for the use of sports enthusiasts, said the officials. The indoor stadium inside the Noida Stadium in Sector 21A includes facilities for badminton, table tennis, basketball, handball, volleyball, gymnastics, judo, wrestling, fencing, boxing, weight lifting and taekwondo.