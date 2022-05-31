Home / Cities / Noida News / Recovery notices to realtors who failed to pay water bills worth 63.41 crore in Greater Noida
Recovery notices to realtors who failed to pay water bills worth 63.41 crore in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida authority has sent recovery notices to 22 realtors who have failed to pay their water dues amounting to 63
HT Image
HT Image
Published on May 31, 2022 11:50 PM IST
ByVinod Rajput

The Greater Noida authority has sent recovery notices to 22 realtors who have failed to pay their water dues amounting to 63.41 crore, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the realtors may have to sell their assets to recover the dues. As per rules, once the authority issues a recovery notice to a defaulter, it has the power to auction its assets to recover the dues.

According to the authority, most developers, including Gaursons, Supertech Limited, Unitech, Omaxe, Sam India and LA Residentia, have defaulted on their water bill payments.

“We have to spend a huge amount of money to provide water to our consumers. If they do not pay water bills on time, how can the authority supply water to them? Therefore we have decided to take action against such consumers, particularly the bulk ones, such as realtors, and issued recovery notices,” said Surendra Singh, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The vice-president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai), a builders’ group, and chairman and managing director of Gaurs Group (which is on the defaulters’ list)Manoj Gaur, said, “We have challenged the notices of the authority regarding the water bills, which are technically wrong. The authority started supplying water in 2017, when people started moving into flats, but they are charging us for water from the date the building was ready for use.”

Most developers who are on the defaulters’ list were not available for comment.

However, developer unions are of the opinion that the issuance of notices is unfair since most societies are yet to be occupied.

Credai’s western Uttar Pradesh president Amit Modi said, “First of all, most societies are not even occupied yet. Next, the Greater Noida authority is yet to lay pipelines to supply Ganga water to housing societies. As of now it extracts groundwater from near the housing complexes and then supplies water that is saline and not fit for drinking. The developers have to set up own plant to filter it and then supply it. We request the authority to look into this aspect.”

    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

